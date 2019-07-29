Nepali women stuck in China finally arrive home

Nearly six weeks after sending out a call for help, a group of Nepali women stranded at a garment factory in China after being duped by a recruitment agency has returned home. All 44 women arrived in Kathmandu on Sunday afternoon.

"It's a huge relief," said Sumitra Baraily, one of the women. "We had to struggle a lot and it feels good to be home finally."

The group had first reached out to the Nepali Embassy in Beijing in June, requesting repatriation after realising they had been cheated. The women were told that they would be working in the packing section of a garment factory and were promised a $400 (S$549) monthly salary, eight-hour workdays, one weekly day off, room and board, and medical insurance. None of that turned out to be true.

"When we reached there, we were told to work in the sewing section," Ritu Sherpa Shrestha, one of the 44 women, told the Post. "I had never even seen a sewing machine in my life."