Nepal's prime minister KP Sharma Oli has had it with the world using the word rhino

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has once again professed his aversion to the rhino-no, not the animal, but the word 'rhino'.

On Monday, addressing 400 delegates from over 43 countries at the 56th Director Generals of Civil Aviation conference in the Capital, Oli went off script, imploring the audience to use the Nepali word for the armour-plated one-horned beast found in the jungles of the plains, instead of its English name.

"In the past ten years, we've doubled tigers. We have similarly doubled 'gaidas'," Oli said. "Do you know what…gaida [is]? You people know gaida as rhino. But rhinos are not rhinos, they are gaida. I request you to remember this word-gaida. I am surprised sometimes because even in places without any gaida, people use the name rhino because they are comfortable with the term."

"But gaida are gaida," Oli concluded, "which are protected very well in the southern part of our country."

Oli's distaste for the English name of the pachyderm dates back to at least 2015, when, during a press meet with his CPN-UML comrades, Oli gave an impromptu monologue that has come to be known as the "Gaida Puran", spawning several memes across social media.