Netizens amused by Thai Foodpanda staff rowing his way to deliver food

Delivery platforms are highly competitive in Thailand where you can see motorcycles delivering stuff everywhere in the streets. Surprisingly, a Thai carrier was recently pictured paddling across a river to deliver food, making him an overnight sensation.

A Thai social media user's photos of a Foodpanda carrier “delivering on the water” in the Bang Pakong River went viral.

The Bang Pakong River is located in the town of Chachoengsao, about an hour’s drive east of Bangkok. A Thai social media user recently posted several photos of a Foodpanda carrier “delivering on the water” on the Bang Pakong River. The photos went viral.

A Thai carrier was seen rowing across the water to deliver food.

Pradit Saengdee, the social media user who shared the photo, wrote in a post: “Foodpanda now has marine delivery services.”

“Props to the Foodpanda of Chachoengsao. Riding a motorbike is outdated. Let’s paddle a boat,” the post read, and Saengdee added “This is the new frontier for food delivery".

In response to the post, many have left comments with one user saying “He must be very good at rowing the boat” while another one wrote: “It’s so cool.”

Another commenter said: “He should wear a life jacket.”

In 2012, Foodpanda and German-based Delivery Hero both entered the Bangkok area to provide delivery services. With the continued expansion of the service, Chachoengsao also became an emerging market for delivery services last year.

