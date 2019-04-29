Netizens can't stop laughing at this girl's unfinished eyelash perm during earthquake

Last April 22, different regions in the Philippines were struck by another strong earthquake with magnitude 6.1 that originated in Castillejos, Zambales. The intensity of the earthquake caused damages to establishments like collapsed walls, cracked ground, and broken glass windows-which triggered fears about the possible occurrence of "The Big One."

Despite the serious danger caused by the recent quakes, Twitterverse had some fun with the story shared by netizen Hannah Christina Berdin (@hannahcb_).

According to Berdin's post, she was having an eyelash perming session at a mall in Cavite when the earthquake occurred. She was really excited about the lash treatment because it was her first time.

However, when the ground started shaking, her excitement turned into a horrifying moment instead. So together with the other customers, they immediately evacuated the salon.

on Twitter tangina, 1st time ko magpaperm kanina edi excited ako ano? AH PUTA biglang lumindol buti na lang maalaga ung mga nagperm ng pilikmata ko hindi ako iniwan. narinig ko pa si kuya sa gilid "ayun nga oh nagaayos pa pilikmata" kAmUstA nAmAn nAkAkAhIyA, sa ngalan ng kaartehan ano? pic.twitter.com/OX1MCivr6z — 𝒜𝓃𝓃 (@hannahcb_) April 22, 2019

Berdin told InqPOP! that, "It was around 5 PM when we're having the treatment, but the aesthetician started to panic and told me to open my eyes which were supposedly closed for one hour. They assisted me while we headed outside and as their customer, they really took care of me."

With more than 36,000 likes and 3,000 retweets, Berdin's post received humorous comments. Some also shared their funny experiences during the earthquake.