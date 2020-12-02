Netizens shocked by pork belly strips hanging in Taichung street

TAIPEI — Some Taiwanese delights require immense preparation to let sauces seep into the ingredients before being cooked, including preserved (cured) pork belly — a delicacy commonly served during the spring festival.

A Taiwan-based foreigner recently expressed his surprise after discovering meat hanging beside a road on barbed wires, supposedly to let it air-dry after curing for the above-mentioned recipe.

In a Reddit post, the foreigner took two photos of slices of thick, juicy pork hanging by the roadside of what appeared to be a rural area in Taichung.

He captioned the picture: “Preserved pork belly, Taiwanese style.”

Someone recently hung chunks of meat on a wire to prepare preserved pork belly.

PHOTO: Reddit/u/davevond

However, other members of the foreign community commented below, “Dogs? Cats? Birds? Pangolins? Peckish Americans? Why doesn’t something just eat it?”

Some shed light on what was happening in the photo, sharing that their grandmother also used to do the same thing in her cellar with strips of pork belly. However, they guessed that the person hung the pork out in public because they didn't have a cellar.

In fact, hanging meat on barbed wires or tree branches to air-dry is quite common practice in Taiwan because the meat dehydrates faster in the open air. The dryer the meat is, the longer it will last in storage, experts say.