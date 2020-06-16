A new Buddha statue rises above Bangkok

Thonburi district in Bangkok unveiled its new landmark, an imposing statue of the Buddha that rises 69 metres above the ground - about the height of a 20-story building.

The statue, called 'Dhammakaya Thep Mongkol Buddha' at Paknam Bhasicharoen Temple, is made of copper, and corresponds with the image the former abbot saw in his dream.

The vice abbot explained that the construction of this Buddha statue was devoted to Buddhism in Thailand and to celebrate the unique Thai sculpture.

The foundation stone laying ceremony was held in 2017, and the construction was smooth until Covid-19 spread across Thailand. This statue was aimed to be finished within 2020.

Paknam Bhasicharoen Temple was shut amid the crisis, and reopened partly after the government announced the third phase of lockdown relaxation.

The full opening of this temple was estimated to be on Tuesday.

