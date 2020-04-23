New Covid-19 cases in Thailand down to 15

Thailand had its best day in weeks battling Covid-19 with only 15 confirmed cases being reported over a 24-hour period, while one patient died.

The total Covid-19 cases increased to 2,826, Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman of the government's Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said on Wednesday (April 22).

The cases can be divided into two groups.

The first group of 10 had close contact with others previously confirmed as infected.

The second group comprised five people of whom one had visited a crowded area, three worked in a crowded area, and one had returned from overseas.

Meanwhile, 244 people have fully recovered and returned to their homes.

A 50-year-old female housemaid who had diabetes, high blood pressure and obesity became the 49th fatality.

She was in close contact with her daughter who was infected with Covid-19. Her symptoms showed up on March 20 and she was admitted to a hospital on March 22.

Only 14 provinces have reported new cases in the last seven days; Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Phuket, Chonburi, Yala, Pattani, Songkhla, Krabi, Narathiwat, Khon Kaen, Chumphon, Nakhon Pathom, Pathum Thani and Ayutthaya.

As of April 22, the total number of confirmed cases in the country stood at 2,826 - 425 are under treatment, 2352 have recovered and been discharged, and there have been 49 deaths.

Globally, there are more than 2.56 million confirmed cases and around 177,000 deaths

