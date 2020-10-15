New Halloween-themed delight pushes Taiwan pizza lovers to limit

TAIPEI — Following the success of the boba-flavored pizza as well as the stinky tofu and ramen-inspired delights, Pizza Hut Taiwan has announced a new “black pizza” for Halloween that has some people saying that “Italians might attack Taiwan!”

The Halloween-themed garlic bamboo charcoal chicken pizza topped with crispy fried garlic chicken boasts a black cheesecake crust, a new recipe that will surely put Twitter on fire.

The black cheese crust is made from bamboo charcoal powder, which is extracted from the natural moso bamboo, and kneaded into the dough.

Halloween themed garlic bamboo charcoal chicken pizza. PHOTO: Pizza Hut Taiwan

The limited-edition pizza, prized at NT$459 (S$20), is available for one month from now until Nov. 9.

As soon as Pizza Hut Taiwan announced the news, however, many commented: “(Pizza Hut) gives new life to overcooked chicken.”

One said: “Visual shock, taste bud attack?” while the other wrote that this pizza is so burnt that it looks like it came from the crematorium.