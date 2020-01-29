New rule allows growth of cannabis plants

The Cabinet has agreed to the removal of cannabis from the narcotic list under an approved ministerial regulation of the Public Health Ministry, said Traisulee Traisaranakul, Deputy Government Spokesperson, on Tuesday (January 28).

The regulation states that researches would be conducted on the effects of cannabis in medicines, cosmetics, and herbs in line with government's policy to boost the country's production competitiveness.

"Preliminary, this regulation allows the cultivation of cannabis plants by individuals and corporation, subject to the conditions on trade and possession " Traisulee explained.

"The regulation also states that cannabis plants can be grown at the maximum of one rai per household" she said, adding that "Growers must be licensed, and grow only species specified in the new regulation".