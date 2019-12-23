New state-of-the-art Thai passports to be issued next year

Thailand will start using the latest electronic passports in the middle of the year 2020, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Busadee Santipitaks said.

The cover of the new passport has been designed to reflect Thai art and culture.

The latest technology is being used to protect personal identities. While the earlier passports used face and fingerprint recognition, the new passport will use the "Iris scan system".

Busadee said the time taken to submit a new passport application would not take more than 12 minutes. Five hundred passport service points and 15 temporary passport offices nationwide will be set up.