New study shows Bangkok will be under water in 30 years

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network
The Nation/Asia News Network

Climate Central, a non-profit organisation that analyses and reports on climate science, has unveiled a new study showing that many cities, including Bangkok, will be under water in 30 years due to rising sea levels.

The report said that sea levels are expected to rise between 0.6 and 2.1 metres or more within this century, putting more than 300 people at risk of flooding at least once a year. The number of affected people has risen threefold compared to an earlier study, which put the figure down to 80 million people.

Dr Scott Kulp, Climate Central's senior scientist and leader of the research team, explained that the previous study had estimated the impact by using satellite images of land height for calculation. However, he said, it did not compare the ground level to the height of trees or buildings.

"Our researchers solved this problem by using artificial intelligence and found results from the previous report unreliable," he said.

Kulp added that climate change will affect many regions, especially Asia, where more than half the population lives in risky areas in China, Bangladesh, India, Vietnam, Indonesia and Thailand.

According to the new report, 12 million people living in risky areas, especially in Bangkok, will be affected by rising sea levels by 2050. The report also shows that more than 20 million people in Vietnam will be affected as the country's southern region will virtually disappear and most of Ho Chi Minh City will be under water.

Meanwhile, up to 23 million people living in Indonesia, which has recently announced that the capital will be moved from Jakarta to East Kalimantan on Borneo island, are at risk.

Loretta Hieber Girardet, Asia-Pacific chief for the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction, said many cities are already facing severe problems from climate change, such as farmers are having to move to cities to seek employment due to flooding.

The study was published on October 29 in the "Nature Communications" journal.

More about
Thailand Bangkok climate change

TRENDING

Co-owner of HDB flat demanded more than 40% of its value though he put in less than 5%
Co-owner of HDB flat demanded more than 40% of its value though he put in less than 5%
Hong Kong-based Singaporean actor Hugo Ng plans to retire in Penang, where his son was conceived
Hong Kong-based Singaporean actor Hugo Ng plans to retire in Penang, where his son was conceived
Man activates emergency door release on bus along Johor Causeway during traffic jam
Man activates emergency door release on bus along Johor Causeway during traffic jam
&#039;Ghost&#039; in red traditional robes spotted along the road, local drivers spooked out
'Ghost' in red traditional robes spotted along the road, local drivers spooked out
Malaysian Twitter users came together to help man who ruined wife&#039;s new white blouse in the wash
Malaysian Twitter users came together to help man who ruined wife's new white blouse in the wash
Singaporeans advised to defer non-essential travel to Hong Kong: MFA
Singaporeans advised to defer non-essential travel to Hong Kong: MFA
&#039;I&#039;m slipping&#039;: Mount Fuji climber missing after live-streaming his own fall from Japan&#039;s highest mountain
'I'm slipping': Mount Fuji climber missing after live-streaming his own fall from Japan's highest mountain
Police probing man accused of stealing and seen in video begging captor for leniency
Police probing man accused of stealing and seen in video begging captor for leniency
Youth admits raping 15-year-old student who was drunk after Truth or Dare game
Youth admits raping 15-year-old student who was drunk after Truth or Dare game
10-year-old boy drains $1.7k of mum&#039;s salary to buy game character &#039;skins&#039;
10-year-old boy drains $1.7k of mum's salary to buy game character 'skins'
&#039;I&#039;ve never been jealous of my brother&#039;, says Christopher Lee&#039;s younger bro Frederick
'I've never been jealous of my brother', says Christopher Lee's younger bro Frederick
Night markets to visit in Bangkok that are not Ratchada Rot Fai, Artbox and JJ Green
Night markets to visit in Bangkok that are not Ratchada Rot Fai, Artbox and JJ Green

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

I haven&#039;t been near my kids for months and I&#039;m a better mother for it
I haven't been near my kids for months and I'm a better mother for it
What to do if you get into a traffic accident in Singapore
What to do if you get into a traffic accident in Singapore
Weekend planner Nov 2-3: Walking Dead Halloween, Japan food convention, Street Superior Festival &amp; other fun activities
What to do this weekend: Walking Dead Halloween, Japan food convention, Street Superior Festival & other fun activities
Planning to break up after you BTO-ed? You might lose up to $78K
Planning to break up after you BTO-ed? You might lose up to $78K

Home Works

Video: All you need to know about purchasing a new HDB apartment in 1 min
Video: All you need to know about purchasing a new HDB apartment in 1 min
Ikea collaborates with Virgil Abloh of Off-White, for a super cool furniture collection
Ikea collaborates with Virgil Abloh of Off-White, for a super cool furniture collection
Simple ways to turn your home into a happy place you&#039;ll want to return to every day
Simple ways to turn your home into a happy place you'll want to return to every day
How to choose your material: SPC flooring
How to choose your material: SPC flooring

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Man cycles in the middle of Newton Circus road, faceplants onto the back of a car
Man cycles in the middle of Newton Circus road, faceplants onto the back of a car
7-time groomsman cries at his wedding because he&#039;s &#039;finally married&#039;
7-time groomsman cries at his wedding because he's 'finally married'
Belinda Lee &#039;ran away&#039; from her husband during their first meeting
Belinda Lee 'ran away' from her husband during their first meeting
Taiwanese drama set in Singapore features romance between 2 women
Taiwanese drama set in Singapore features romance between 2 women

SERVICES