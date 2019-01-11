New study shows Bangkok will be under water in 30 years

Climate Central, a non-profit organisation that analyses and reports on climate science, has unveiled a new study showing that many cities, including Bangkok, will be under water in 30 years due to rising sea levels.

The report said that sea levels are expected to rise between 0.6 and 2.1 metres or more within this century, putting more than 300 people at risk of flooding at least once a year. The number of affected people has risen threefold compared to an earlier study, which put the figure down to 80 million people.

Dr Scott Kulp, Climate Central's senior scientist and leader of the research team, explained that the previous study had estimated the impact by using satellite images of land height for calculation. However, he said, it did not compare the ground level to the height of trees or buildings.

"Our researchers solved this problem by using artificial intelligence and found results from the previous report unreliable," he said.

Kulp added that climate change will affect many regions, especially Asia, where more than half the population lives in risky areas in China, Bangladesh, India, Vietnam, Indonesia and Thailand.