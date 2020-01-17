New survey of Hong Kong protesters says 80 per cent back 'one country, two systems'

Tik Chi-yuen, chairman of the Third Side, said his party's survey showed a high level of support for 'one country, two systems' among anti-government protesters.
PHOTO: South China Moring Post
Ng Kang-chung
South China Morning Post

About eight in 10 anti-government protesters in Hong Kong support Beijing's approach to the city, and only a minority support independence from China, according to a study by a centrist party, Third Side.

The study also showed 45 per cent of protesters believed vandalising shops they disliked was acceptable because, "they only caused damage, but did not loot the places or steal money".

"Our study seems to suggest that the rise of Hong Kong independence is only an overblown topic, exaggerated by the pro-Beijing camp, which, unfortunately, could have affected the central government's policy on Hong Kong," said Tik Chi-yuen, the party's chairman.

In telephone and face-to-face interviews, the party spoke to 120 protesters who had taken part in demonstrations since the unrest began in June, with 24 having been arrested.

Protesters have often been labelled anti-China, but the survey seems to suggest that's wrong. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

While protesters are often labelled anti-China, the study found that 48 per cent "highly support" the "one country, two systems" governing principal, with another 30 per cent said they "fairly supported" the policy.

A small minority opposed the policy, under which Hong Kong is given a high degree of autonomy and political freedoms that are not enjoyed on the mainland.

Of those surveyed, 77 per cent believed independence was impractical, while only 6 per cent supported the idea.

"Our observation is that most of the protesters are discontent with the social inequality that they view has been brought about by the influx of mainlanders, like under the one-way permit system," said the report.

The one-way permit scheme allows as many as 150 mainlanders to come to settle in Hong Kong every day.

Originally a think tank, Third Side was launched as a political party in 2016, advocating a moderate and middle-of-the-road approach to social and political issues.

Tik said it was too simplistic for the government to attribute the unrest to the fact many young people "cannot afford to own their own flats".

He called on the city's leader, Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor, to take bold action to break the impasse before it was too late. Lam has been reluctant to set up an independent commission of inquiry to look into the police's handling of protests.

As an alternative, Tik has said a panel, chaired by an adviser from Lam's cabinet, the Executive Council, should be set up.

The panel, which would be made up of members of the Independent Police Complaints Council, would be tasked with holding public hearings into the protests, he added.

This article was first published in the South China Morning Post.

More about
Hong Kong Hong Kong protests Surveys china

TRENDING

Singaporeans to get to shape curriculum new citizens undergo before getting their ICs
Singaporeans to get to shape curriculum new citizens undergo before getting their ICs
2 passengers taken to hospital in accident involving bus, lorry and car in Braddell Road; lorry driver arrested
2 passengers taken to hospital in accident involving bus, lorry and car in Braddell Road; lorry driver arrested
The math behind TOTO: Here&#039;s why it (statistically) doesn&#039;t make financial sense to play
Why it doesn't make financial sense to buy TOTO
Robinsons&#039; &#039;broken&#039; Chinese on CNY decorations has people scratching their heads
Robinsons' 'broken' Chinese on CNY decorations has people scratching their heads
Burger King has offered Prince Harry a job
Burger King has offered Prince Harry a job
Uncle in hot water after taking a body soak in Sembawang Hot Spring Park
Uncle in hot water after taking a body soak in Sembawang Hot Spring Park
Widow’s life savings of nearly $55k wiped out by Indian scammers via Viber call
Widow’s life savings of nearly $55k wiped out by Indian scammers via Viber call
SCDF rescues woman hanging off air-con ledge at King George&#039;s Avenue
Woman hanging off 14th floor ledge at Jalan Besar gets rescued
Too Chinese for NTU? University clarifies exchange student&#039;s rejection from Chinese course
Too Chinese for NTU? University clarifies exchange student's rejection from Chinese course
3rd suspected Wuhan virus case detected in Singapore, man isolated as precaution
3rd suspected Wuhan virus case detected in Singapore, man isolated as precaution
Netizens go gaga with clip of The Flash’s Grant Gustin speaking in Malay to his wife
Netizens go gaga with clip of The Flash’s Grant Gustin speaking in Malay to his wife
This atas Peranakan &#039;cai png&#039; is so good, you can forget about your keto diet
This atas Peranakan 'cai png' is so good, you can forget about your keto diet

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Free activities in Singapore this weekend: CNY Bazaars, Asian Night Market &amp; more
Free activities in Singapore this weekend: CNY Bazaars, Asian Night Market & more
How to beat the JB Customs jam during CNY
How to beat the JB Customs jam during CNY
Singapore&#039;s Marie Kondo in the making
Singapore's Marie Kondo in the making
Too busy for spring cleaning? Here are 4 best house cleaning services to your rescue!
Too busy for spring cleaning? Here are 4 best house cleaning services to your rescue!

Home Works

Tips and tricks to maintain your sofa
Tips and tricks to maintain your sofa
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
How to do a quality check on carpentry
How to do a quality check on carpentry

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Chinese woman dies after years of eating just chilli and rice to save money
Chinese woman dies after years of eating just chilli and rice to save money
Explosion sends Chinese boy flying after he throws firecracker down manhole
Explosion sends Chinese boy flying after he throws firecracker down manhole
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on CTE
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on CTE

SERVICES