New titles for former Thai king and queen

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network
May 06, 2019

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn granted new titles to his parents and other close members of the Royal Family in a televised ceremony on Sunday morning.

His late father King Bhumibol will henceforth be referred to as His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great. A royal golden plaque bearing the title was placed before his official portrait in the Amarindra Vinijaya Throne Hall at the Grand Palace.

Queen Sirikit, mother of King Rama X, is now to be known as Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother, as engraved on a golden plaque similarly "presented to" her portrait.

The King's younger sisters, Their Royal Highness Princesses Maha Chakri Sirindhorn and Chulabhorn also received new titles as well as elevated ranks.

Each in turn received golden plaques after kneeling in front of their brother as he poured ceremonial water for them, with Her Majesty Queen Suthida at their side on the floor.

Also receiving new titles and plaques on Sunday morning were HRH Princess Soamsawali, former wife of the King while he was Crown Prince, and the daughter she bore him, HRH Princess Bajrakitiyabha, as well as his younger daughter HRH Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana and his son HRH Prince Dipangkorn Rasmijoti.

The two daughters of HRH Princess Chulabhorn also received new titles etched on royal golden plaques.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn crowned Thailand's Rama X

  • Open gallery

    King Maha Vajiralongkorn, Rama X of Thailand, was crowned Saturday in a dazzling show of pageantry, laced with Hindu and Buddhist ritual, vowing to reign "with righteousness" on behalf of the Thai people.

  • Open gallery

    Starting at the auspicious time of 10:09 am (0309 GMT), the public was granted a rare window into the cloistered halls of Thai power as the key rituals of the three-day coronation began.

  • Open gallery

    King Vajiralongkorn is the tenth monarch of the Chakri dynasty, which has reigned since 1782.

  • Open gallery

    He later took his seat under the umbrella of state and was handed the Great Crown of Victory, a tiered gold 7.3-kilogram (16-pound) headpiece topped by a diamond from India.

  • Open gallery

    His fourth wife, Suthida -- married in a surprise ceremony days before the coronation -- was invested as Queen, kneeling in respect in front of her husband who sat on a throne

  • Open gallery

    .He ascended the throne over two years ago following the death of his beloved father, but waited until after a long mourning period before setting his coronation date.

  • Open gallery

    For most Thais, it is the first time they have witnessed the pomp and grandeur of a coronation -- the last was in 1950 for the king's beloved father Bhumibol Adulyadej.

  • Open gallery

    Hundreds of state officials in immaculate white uniforms lined the streets around the Grand Palace.

  • Open gallery

    The king held a grand audience with members of the royal family, the privy council and senior officials later in the afternoon at the Grand Palace.

 

