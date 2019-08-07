New Yogyakarta airport serves 1,000 passengers per day but still not finished

People wait for their flights in a terminal of the newly constructed Yogyakarta International Airport in Kulon Progo on July 5.
PHOTO: The Jakarta Post/ANN
Riza Roidila Mufti
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

YOGYAKARTA, INDONESIA - Yogyakarta International Airport (YIA) is not yet in full operation, as the developer is still working to complete facilities in the new airport in Kulon Progo. However, an airport operator said it had served about 1,000 passengers in one day.

"The occupancy is pretty good. It is always above 50 per cent on every flight. About 1,000 passengers travel through YIA in one day," said YIA general manager Pandu Pramana at the airport over the weekend.

As of Friday, he added, there had been 10 airplane movements at the airport, operated by Batik Air, a full service carrier, which is a subsidiary of Lion Air Group, and Citilink Indonesia, a low-cost carrier subsidiary of flag carrier Garuda Indonesia.

Those planes fly from Halim Perdakusuma Airport in Jakarta; Soekarno Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Banten; Palangkaraya in Central Kalimantan; and from Samarinda in East Kalimantan.

To reach the airport, which is located some 44 kilometers from the inner city of Yogyakarta, travellers can take the airport train from Maguwo Station or Yogyakarta Station. The train stops at Wojo Station, where the airport authority provides shuttle buses.

State-owned airport operator Angkasa Pura I (AP I) president director Faik Fahmi said the construction of YIA had only reached 65 per cent.

He said the airport would serve more flights after the airport was fully completed, which is expected in December.

He said more commercial flights would be gradually relocated from the old Adisucipto International Airport, he said, adding that the flight capacity would be improved from 10 airplane movements in one day to 30 movements in one hour.

