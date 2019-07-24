Newborn abandoned by homeless mother in Indonesia hospital

A mother has fled hospital hours after giving birth to a baby girl in Palmerah, West Jakarta.

Local residents found the woman in labour on Saturday and reported the matter to a community unit head, who took her to the Bhakti Mulia hospital at about 9 a.m (10 a.m SGT).

Three hours after giving birth, the woman, who is thought to be homeless, fled the hospital and abandoned the baby.

The baby, who as yet has no name, is being taken care of by city-owned social house Bina Insan Bangun Daya 1 in Kedoya, West Jakarta.

"She hasn't returned after giving birth. West Jakarta Social Agency staff went to the hospital to learn the chronology of how the mother left the baby," head of the social house Masyudi said on Tuesday as quoted by kompas.com.

The 2.2-kilogram baby, he said, would be sent to a city-owned orphanage in Cipayung, East Jakarta.

"We'll take her to the orphanage tomorrow so that she will get better care and protection," said Masyudi.

ALSO READ: Baby abandoned at Malaysian villager's doorstep, with poignant note