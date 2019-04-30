Newly developed rubber absorbs almost all light

A Japanese research team including the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST) announced April 24 that it has developed a rubber sheet that absorbs almost 100 per cent of light.

The rubber sheet is durable and could be used in devices such as telescopes and cameras to prevent the irregular reflection of light, as well as in ornaments and artworks that need a beautiful black.

The sheet is made of silicone rubber mixed with carbon, which absorbs light. Its surface is embossed with micro-conus arrays, about 0.05 millimeters high, and light is trapped in between the valleys of cones, with very little reflected out.

The absorption rate is more than 99.5 per cent of all light, while the percentage for commercially available black coating material is said range from 97 to 98 per cent. Specifically, it absorbs 99.6 to 99.7 per cent of visible radiation, and more than 99.9 per cent of some infrared ray radiation.

Material with an absorption rate of more than 99.9 per cent has been developed in some countries, but it uses a carbon material whose surface breaks when touched. The AIST sheet is made of flexible silicone rubber, so its performance will not be compromised when it is touched or bent.

AIST group chief Kuniaki Amemiya, 43, said: "Because the sheet is made of common materials, it may be commercially available in the future. We want to improve the performance."