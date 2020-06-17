Night owls swarm famous Chiang Mai hangout as city released from lockdown

An iconic Chiang Mai hangout is buzzing again after almost three months in lockdown, marking the rebirth of the northern capital’s famous nightlife scene.

All tables at Tha Chang Café were booked on Monday (June 15) night as thirsty locals flocked back after the curfew and ban on serving alcohol was lifted under the fourth-phase easing of disease controls.

The first customers began arriving at 5.30pm, said restaurant executive Nawamin Prakobsuk, adding that business would only get better as night owls emerged from their lockdown hibernation.

Like other Chiang Mai nightspots, the café’s finances were hit hard during the time it was shut as part of Covid-19 control measures.

“Tha Chang lost Bt10 million (S$450,000) over the 70 days it was closed, but staff still had to be paid,” explained Nawamin, adding that the cafe had launched a food delivery service to survive.

It also helped food and clothes vendors during the crisis by allowing them to set up stalls outside the entrance.

Suphakarn Kimprasit, one of the first customers to return, said she was confident about the “new normal” at the café-restaurant, including temperature checks and the sanitising tunnel at the entrance.

