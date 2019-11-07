Nine deer died in Japan's Nara Park after eating plastic

The deer at Japan's Nara Park - numbering on average about 1,200 - are protected as a national treasure.

TOKYO - Nine deer have died after swallowing plastic bags in Japan's Nara Park, a wildlife group said on Wednesday (July 10), warning that a surge in tourism may be to blame.

The Nara Deer Preservation Foundation said that masses of plastic bags and snack packets were found in the stomachs of the deer which died between March and June this year.

"The biggest litter found in one of the nine amounted to 4.3 kilograms," foundation official Yoshitaka Ashimura told AFP. "We were surprised. It was so big," he said.

The picturesque park in Japan's ancient capital is home to more than 1,000 deer, which can even be found roaming the streets in search of special tasty crackers offered by tourists.

Tourists are forbidden from feeding the deer any food besides the crackers but Ashimura said some visitors offer the animals other types of snacks.