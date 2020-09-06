No decision yet on lifting emergency decree in Thailand

The Cabinet has not decided whether to continue with or lift the Emergency Decree, while Thailand has not seen any new local Covid-19 cases for the past 14 days, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said today (June 9), noting that all new patients recently discovered were returnees from foreign countries.

“This means that Thailand cannot be reopened soon for foreigners, and the fourth phase of lockdown easing should be in line with the decree,” he said.

“If the decree was lifted and the Contagious Disease Control Act took effect instead, the work by government agencies would be less harmonious as it would be in the present situation as the Emergency Decree is powerful for central administration,” he said.

The country saw two new confirmed Covid-19 cases and no deaths in the past 24 hours, Dr Panprapa Yongtrakul, assistant spokeswoman of the government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said today.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.