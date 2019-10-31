No evidence of hospital leaking protesters' data to police, probe finds

An investigation into a Hong Kong hospital which allegedly gave police the personal information of patients, leading to their arrest over a protest in June, has concluded there was no evidence of any leak.

But the probe into operations at the accident and emergency department of Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei found that gummed labels with patients' personal information could be passed to police officers upon request, resulting in the practice being suspended.

The findings came on Tuesday, rounding off a probe launched by the Hospital Authority in late June after it received two complaints over the handling of patient information.

It had been claimed that A&E workers released the personal details of protesters seeking treatment following intense clashes around the government headquarters in Admiralty on June 12, leading to at least three arrests at the hospital.

On the day, at least 81 people, including 22 police officers, were injured in clashes between demonstrators and officers as a protest over the now-shelved extradition bill turned violent.

Police never revealed the number of arrests in hospitals related to the protest.