No injured people in MTR station, police officer mistakenly told paramedics

A police officer told paramedics arriving at a Hong Kong metro station that there were no injured people inside although seven had been hurt, but fire service chiefs and the force said on Thursday the incident arose from a communication problem and did not affect rescue operations.

Officials, for the ninth time in 12 days, again attempted to debunk unfounded rumours that three anti-government protesters were killed in Prince Edward MTR station on August 31 by police using excessive force.

"It is impossible for us to leave the scene without taking good care of injured citizens," deputy chief fire officer Derek Armstrong Chan said, brushing aside accusations the authorities had hidden injury numbers.

"We did not see anyone die that night. This is an assurance the Fire Services Department gives to Hong Kong citizens."

Seven people had been found injured, not 10 as initially counted by ambulance crews, sparking online allegations three had died and that officials had something to hide.