'No need' to evacuate Indonesians from Hubei: Minister

Staff members hold photographs of Indonesian students from Aceh trapped in the Chinese city of Wuhan following a lockdown due to a deadly virus outbreak, at an information booth in Banda Aceh on January 28, 2020.
PHOTO: AFP
Karina M. Tehusijarana
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

Coordinating Human Development and Culture Minister Muhadjir Effendy has said Indonesian citizens currently residing in Hubei province in China - the epicentre of the ongoing novel coronavirus outbreak - do not need to be evacuated just yet. 

"The government has prepared for evacuation if it is really necessary. For now the evacuation scheme is not being carried out as it is not yet considered necessary," Muhadjir said after a joint meeting on the coronavirus at his office on Tuesday.

Muhadjir's statement comes as other countries prepare to evacuate their citizens from Wuhan, which is currently under lockdown.

The Straits Times reported on Tuesday that Japanese and American nationals could be flown out of the city as soon as Tuesday while the French government has confirmed that its citizens will be evacuated by midweek. 

According to the Foreign Ministry, 243 Indonesians are currently in Wuhan and the surrounding Hubei province - the majority of whom are students. Several Indonesian students there have already expressed their desire to return home.

Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said that evacuation of the Indonesians remained an "open option" but that it would not be easy because the area was under strict lockdown. 

"We have to speak to the Chinese authorities because there are a lot of regulations," she said after the meeting on Tuesday.

She added, however, that the ministry had already made preparations for a possible evacuation including the route they would take as well as the quarantine procedures both before departure and after arrival in Indonesia. 

She also said that the ministry was making arrangements to send food and other logistics to the quarantined Indonesians as many stores in Hubei have closed following the outbreak. 

Retno also confirmed that, as of Tuesday none of the Indonesians in the region were suspected of having contracted the virus.

"It's normal for [the Indonesians] to be anxious, so we are regularly communicating with them and ensuring that their daily needs are met," she said.

For the latest updates on the Wuhan virus, visit here.

More about
Wuhan virus Outbreaks and Epidemics jakarta INDONESIA china

TRENDING

Hong Kong researchers have developed coronavirus vaccine, expert reveals
Hong Kong researchers have developed coronavirus vaccine, expert reveals
Wuhan virus: JJ Lin and Stefanie Sun release song paying tribute to those in frontline
Wuhan virus: JJ Lin and Stefanie Sun release song paying tribute to those in frontline
How long can Chinese New Year cookies be kept?
How long can Chinese New Year cookies be kept?
Chinese prostitution dens &#039;sell sex on WeChat like it&#039;s fast food&#039;
Chinese prostitution dens 'sell sex on WeChat like it's fast food'
Riot breaks out at Clarke Quay club, man taken to hospital
Riot breaks out at Clarke Quay club, man taken to hospital
Gojek Singapore to suspend 120 drivers for fake app use
Gojek Singapore to suspend 120 drivers for fake app use
Thousands left Wuhan for Singapore, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Tokyo
Thousands left Wuhan for Singapore, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Tokyo
Ip Ching, son of legendary kungfu master Ip Man, died on first day of Chinese New Year
Ip Ching, son of legendary kungfu master Ip Man, died on first day of Chinese New Year
What happens if you find a winning TOTO ticket?
What happens if you find a winning TOTO ticket?
Child born in November or December: Is his learning ability slower than a January kid?
Child born in November or December: Is his learning ability slower than a January kid?
Johor Prince says his prediction came true amid fears over Wuhan virus
Johor Prince says his prediction came true amid fears over Wuhan virus
Girl, 3, falls to her death after being left alone at Selangor home
Girl, 3, falls to her death after being left alone at Selangor home

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Things to do in Ipoh that aren&#039;t eating hor fun, beansprout chicken or drinking white coffee
Things to do in Ipoh that aren't eating hor fun, beansprout chicken or drinking white coffee
$2 Daiso portable mahjong set, 70% off Royal Sporting House and other deals this week
$2 Daiso portable mahjong set, 70% off Royal Sporting House and other deals this week
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Things I wish I knew before I left my high-paying job
Things I wish I knew before I left my high-paying job

Home Works

House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Thai dad leaves kids in car, returns to find woman ransacking it
Thai dad leaves kids in car, returns to find woman ransacking it
15-year-old Chinese &#039;grandma&#039; gets plastic surgery to look her age
15-year-old Chinese 'grandma' gets plastic surgery to look her age
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer&#039;s wallet containing $800
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer's wallet containing $800
Maid forces baby&#039;s hand into boiling pot, says agency told her to do it
MOM investigating agency after maid forces baby's hand into boiling pot

SERVICES