No need to make fuss about collapsed swing carousel: Jakarta Fair management

The Jakarta Fair swing carousel is back in operation at the 52th Jakarta Fair arena in Kemayoran on June 12. It collapsed on Monday night and injured four people.
PHOTO: The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

The Jakarta Fair (PRJ) management insisted the operation of its collapsed swing carousel went according to standard procedures (SOP), despite the police having pointed out that a worn-out metal pole had caused the incident.

"Everything was according to the SOP; this incident occurred beyond expectations. We strengthened and coordinated all the safety measures and the next day it was operating as normal," the PRJ's amusement ride manager, Welly Wijaya, told kompas.com on Wednesday at the Jakarta International Expo (JIExpo) Kemayoran Media Center in Central Jakarta. The carousel had collapsed on Monday night.

JIexpo marketing director Ralph Scheunemann requested the media to not overly publicize the incident, saying nevertheless that he understood if incident involving the swing carousel attracted public attention because it was a large ride.

"We see children playing with rickshaw rides occasionally flipping over and others riding bicycles can also fall, but since this involves one large ride and I saw [part of the swing carousel] was hooked [to other material], causing the collapse," Ralph said.

The management promised to improve safety measures so that such an incident would not happen again.

"It is a learning experience for us and in the future we will be more careful and improve the safety measures, despite considering the Jakarta Fair especially safe, as I've always said, for visitors. It's all about safety and security. That's what we strive for," he added.

On Wednesday, police pointed to a worn-out steel pole as the cause of the collapse.

Central Jakarta Police chief Sr. Comr. Harry Kurniawan said the metal had weakened and could no longer support the weight of the riders.

Four visitors - Ita, 41, Nisa, 30, Jumaidi, 30, and Noval, 12 - were injured when the ride collapsed.

More about

jakarta Accidents
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Passenger soils bus seat, leaves nasty surprise for Malaysian bus driver
Passenger soils bus seat, leaves nasty surprise for Malaysian bus driver
TV host Ah Xiang&#039;s cheating scandal: Did wife hint at infidelity?
TV host Ah Xiang's cheating scandal: Did wife hint at infidelity?
He&#039;s watching over me: Jayley Woo on Aloysius Pang&#039;s last drama
He's watching over me: Jayley Woo on Aloysius Pang's last drama
Cafe in Bangkok adds adorable marshmallow pig in bubble tea to up your #travelgoals game
Cafe in Bangkok adds adorable marshmallow pig in bubble tea to up your #travelgoals game
Joey Wong, 52, stuns fans with Instagram photos where she looks half her age
Joey Wong, 52, stuns fans with Instagram photos where she looks half her age
Singapore&#039;s food rescuers salvage expired, ugly food to fight waste
Singapore's food rescuers salvage expired, ugly food to fight waste
Indian student, 17, beaten to death for taking front row seat in class
Indian student, 17, beaten to death for taking front row seat in class
Malaysian badminton star Lee Chong Wei announces retirement
Malaysian badminton star Lee Chong Wei announces retirement
You might get into trouble for doing these 7 illegal things in your HDB flat
You might get into trouble for doing these 7 illegal things in your HDB flat
#Joeyjios: Gram Cafe&#039;s wobbly pancakes are here - but only 90 servings will be made daily
#Joeyjios: Gram Cafe's wobbly pancakes are here - but only 90 servings will be made daily
BMW driven by elderly woman crashes into and mounts cars at carpark near Wheelock Place
BMW driven by elderly woman crashes into and mounts cars at carpark near Wheelock Place
Idy Chan reveals the reason behind her breakup with Chow Yun Fat
Idy Chan reveals the reason behind her breakup with Chow Yun Fat

LIFESTYLE

Kok Kee Wanton Noodle to reopen June 12 at Jalan Besar coffeeshop
1.5-hour queue for 'still good' Kok Kee Wanton Noodle
15 cheap buffets in Singapore under $15++ to eat your fill at (2019)
15 cheap buffets in Singapore under $15++ to eat your fill at (2019)
More Singapore parents are having 100-day celebration party for new baby
More Singapore parents are having 100-day celebration party for new baby
Good deals must share June 10-16: Free McDonald&#039;s breakfast on Father&#039;s Day and $1 durian hotpot
Free McDonald's breakfast on Father's Day, $1 durian hotpot and other deals

Home Works

This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover&#039;s dream come true
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover's dream come true

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Filming locations for Westworld will include Singapore, HBO confirms
Filming locations for Westworld will include Singapore, HBO confirms
Malaysian police looking for woman filmed abusing baby
Malaysian police looking for woman filmed abusing baby
Baby in China gets tossed out of 3-storey window by mother, minutes after being born
Baby in China gets tossed out of 3-storey window by mother, minutes after being born
iKON&#039;s B.I leaves group following allegations of drug use
iKON's B.I leaves group following allegations of drug use

SERVICES