No need to make fuss about collapsed swing carousel: Jakarta Fair management

The Jakarta Fair swing carousel is back in operation at the 52th Jakarta Fair arena in Kemayoran on June 12. It collapsed on Monday night and injured four people.

The Jakarta Fair (PRJ) management insisted the operation of its collapsed swing carousel went according to standard procedures (SOP), despite the police having pointed out that a worn-out metal pole had caused the incident.

"Everything was according to the SOP; this incident occurred beyond expectations. We strengthened and coordinated all the safety measures and the next day it was operating as normal," the PRJ's amusement ride manager, Welly Wijaya, told kompas.com on Wednesday at the Jakarta International Expo (JIExpo) Kemayoran Media Center in Central Jakarta. The carousel had collapsed on Monday night.

JIexpo marketing director Ralph Scheunemann requested the media to not overly publicize the incident, saying nevertheless that he understood if incident involving the swing carousel attracted public attention because it was a large ride.

"We see children playing with rickshaw rides occasionally flipping over and others riding bicycles can also fall, but since this involves one large ride and I saw [part of the swing carousel] was hooked [to other material], causing the collapse," Ralph said.