No need to make fuss about collapsed swing carousel: Jakarta Fair management

The Jakarta Fair (PRJ) management insisted the operation of its collapsed swing carousel went according to standard procedures (SOP), despite the police having pointed out that a worn-out metal pole had caused the incident.
"Everything was according to the SOP; this incident occurred beyond expectations. We strengthened and coordinated all the safety measures and the next day it was operating as normal," the PRJ's amusement ride manager, Welly Wijaya, told kompas.com on Wednesday at the Jakarta International Expo (JIExpo) Kemayoran Media Center in Central Jakarta. The carousel had collapsed on Monday night.
JIexpo marketing director Ralph Scheunemann requested the media to not overly publicize the incident, saying nevertheless that he understood if incident involving the swing carousel attracted public attention because it was a large ride.
"We see children playing with rickshaw rides occasionally flipping over and others riding bicycles can also fall, but since this involves one large ride and I saw [part of the swing carousel] was hooked [to other material], causing the collapse," Ralph said.
The management promised to improve safety measures so that such an incident would not happen again. "It is a learning experience for us and in the future we will be more careful and improve the safety measures, despite considering the Jakarta Fair especially safe, as I've always said, for visitors. It's all about safety and security. That's what we strive for," he added. On Wednesday, police pointed to a worn-out steel pole as the cause of the collapse. Central Jakarta Police chief Sr. Comr. Harry Kurniawan said the metal had weakened and could no longer support the weight of the riders. Four visitors - Ita, 41, Nisa, 30, Jumaidi, 30, and Noval, 12 - were injured when the ride collapsed.
