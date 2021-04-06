'No need to make it weird': Reveal of Indonesia's Garuda-inspired design for state palace mocked online

Indonesia ’s ambitious US$33 billion (S$44 billion) project to build a new capital in Borneo is facing a wave of criticism after an initial design for the new state palace revealed that it will be surrounded by the wings of a giant Garuda statue, the mythological bird that is the country’s national emblem.

The design by Nyoman Nuarta, Indonesia’s top sculptor, was showcased by national development planning minister Suharso Monoarfa in a now-deleted Instagram post last week. It depicted a palatial complex seemingly shielded by a massive Garuda, looking down at several water fountains.

According to Nyoman, the national emblem – in which a Garuda holds a scroll that says “unity in diversity” – directly inspired the design. The nine-story palace will be set on four hectares of land, while the offices of president and the presidential secretaries and staff will be located inside the bird’s 76-metre-high body – a height chosen as the palace’s groundbreaking is planned for this year, marking Indonesia’s 76th year of independence.

The Garuda’s wingspan will be 200 metres long, and there will be 17 feathers in the wings, eight in the tail, 19 in the base of the tail and 45 in the neck – a representation of Aug 17, 1945, the country’s independence day. There will also be a 10-hectare outdoor recreation area, including a jogging track, pedestrian path, and other public facilities.

Nyoman said he was given 12 days to prepare the idea and design before he went up against four other participants in a design contest held by the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing.

The design didn’t quite fly among internet users, however, as memes and hilarity quickly ensued.

“It looks campy,” said one Twitter user. “I don’t understand any more. This is a state palace, no need to make it weird.”

Another user of the social media platform pointed out that the design resembled a stage used by Jakarta’s premier dance music festival, DWP, while another replaced the bird with Pokemon and Marvel character the Falcon

Another user said the design was similar to the so-called Chicken Church, an abandoned church in Magelang, Central Java.

Indonesia’s design community was also so dumbfounded by the idea that five architects’ associations banded together to release a statement saying the design was making them “nervous”, and that modern architects had abandoned designs based on metaphors.

Nirwono Joga, an urban planning expert from Trisakti University in Jakarta, said the government’s “hasty steps” in building the new capital underlined its lack of effort in creating a green and technologically advanced new seat of government, a concept promised by the administration of President Joko Widodo when the relocation plan was revealed in 2019

“We still don’t have the new capital bill, which should be used as a reference for all activities related to planning for the new capital,” he said. “We shouldn’t be able to design the new capital yet as we still don’t have the legal foundation [to do so]. To this day I also still have not seen the master plan for the capital, which will determine the defence system, the design of the government centre, or whether we actually need a state palace at all.”

Defence would be the most fundamental thing to consider as the new capital needed to be safe from any kind of land, sea, or air attacks, Nirwono said, as well as cyberattacks.

“What I regret is that the government suddenly talked about the design for the state palace, and that design doesn’t answer the question of how to make the capital sustainable,” he said. “And with a shape like that, it will be easy for terrorists to attack it as it really sticks out.

President Widodo on Friday tried to allay public concerns by posting a video of Nyoman’s design on social media, saying that the design was still in the works and that he welcomed feedback from architects, artists, and the public.

National development planning minister Monoarfa has previously said the groundbreaking for the state palace will take place this year so it can be used by 2024, and that the state capital will boost Indonesia’s economy by up to 2.2 per cent in the long run should construction start this year.

However, there are still concerns about whether Indonesia has the resources to get the project under way this year as the economy has yet to fully recover from a recession induced by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“What is the urgency to build a new capital now, when the pandemic is still ongoing and the economy hasn’t recovered yet?” Nirwono said. “The government needs to explain this so people can assess whether this new capital project will be beneficial for them or not.”

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.