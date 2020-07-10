No new Covid-19 cases in Thailand over 24-hour period

There were no new cases of Covid-19 over a 24-hour period, the government's Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said on Friday (July 10).

It was also the 46th day without any domestic cases.

Two patients recovered fully and returned home.

As of July 11, the total number of confirmed cases in the country since the outbreak stood at 3,202 (2,444 domestic cases and 265 in state quarantine) - 57 are under treatment, 3,085 have recovered and been discharged and there have been 58 deaths.

Globally, the total number of confirmed cases passed 12.3 million, up by 220,000 on Thursday, of whom 7.1 million have recovered while more than 557,000 have died.

Thailand remains 99th among countries with the most number of cases in the world. The US has the highest number (3.2 million), followed by Brazil (1.7 million) and India (800,000).

