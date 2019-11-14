No plan to change Bali, Lake Toba to be 'Muslim tourist-friendly' sites, minister says

Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Wishnutama has asserted that he has no plans to make Bali and Lake Toba in North Sumatra more Muslim-friendly destinations, rebuking circulating media reports that suggested he would do so in two of Indonesia's favourite tourist sites.

"We always believe we have to maintain and manage local culture, natural and cultural heritage so that Indonesia will always attract tourists and bring prosperity to the public," Wishnutama said in a statement as quoted by tribunnews.com.

He said the ministry was committed to developing the resort island of Bali and Lake Toba in accordance with the local culture.

Wishnutama's statement came on the heels of media reports suggesting that he had said the ministry would make changes in the two tourist destinations ─ which were not Muslim-majority regions ─ to accommodate more Muslim tourists.

One of the reports was published by sindonews.com, with the title 'Wishnutama and Angela will change Toba and Bali to be Muslim tourist-friendly'.