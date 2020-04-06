No rule about masks having to match school colours: Thai minister

The education minister has denied issuing any regulations requiring that students only wear face masks that match their school uniforms, after a school reportedly announced this a rule online.

The announcement sparked anger among Thai netizens who said such rules will only burden parents further as they will have to hunt for masks in specific colours just so their children can attend school.

However, Education Minister Nataphol Teepsuwan confirmed on his official Facebook account on Wednesday (June 3) that no such regulation had been issued by the Education Ministry.

He also said that such a rule was nonsensical and if there is evidence of such regulations being applied then it can be reported to him personally. However, he said, it was important to wear face masks because it was important to protect people and prevent the spread of Covid-19.

