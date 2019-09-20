'No signs of decrease': Batam tourism undisturbed by forest fires

The unhealthy air quality Batam has experienced since Tuesday caused by smog from forest fires in Riau and Kalimantan has not affected the arrival of foreign tourists in the city, especially those from Singapore and Malaysia.

The head of the Health Office at the Batam Class I Port, Achmad Farchanny, told The Jakarta Post on Thursday that there were no signs of a decrease in the number of passengers travelling on ferries from Singapore and Malaysia despite the unhealthy air quality.

"It is all normal like on regular days; we see no signs of decrease," said Achmad.

A room has been set aside at the International Ferry 5 Port to accommodate travellers who are experiencing health problems caused by the smog.

"Since Tuesday, the air pollution standard index [ISPU] in Batam reached above 100, which is an unhealthy level. It is dangerous for children to play outdoors," Achmad added.

According to AirVisual, Batam's air quality is still at an unhealthy level of 154.