No sitting on MRT station floor in Jakarta, or you'll be fined $50

Sitting on the floor of MRT Jakarta stations will get you a Rp 500,000 (S$50) fine, according to flyers that were photographed and posted on Instagram account @kontributorjakarta and @dkiinfo.

MRT Jakarta corporate secretary Muhamad Kamaluddin confirmed the new policy.

"The [rule] has been in place since June 6," Kamaluddin said on Wednesday as reported by kompas.com.

However, it is not known whether any commuters have been fined yet.

MRT Jakarta also enforces a fine of Rp 500,000 for littering.

Kamaluddin said both policies had been approved by the Jakarta Administration.