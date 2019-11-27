North Jakarta Police prepare boot camp for fat officers to shed weight

The North Jakarta Police force is preparing a special programme for its overweight officers to help them lose weight so they can be healthy and perform their jobs better.

The North Jakarta Police gathered together about 50 overweight personnel on Monday to be measured and weighed.

"We just carried out inspections to find obese officers. We measured the height and belly circumference of 50 officers today, as well as their weight," North Jakarta deputy police chief Adj. Sr. Comr. Aries Andi told tribunnews.com on Monday.

Aries said such inspections would be carried out regularly.

"We're currently arranging a programme to help the obese officers lose weight. The pilot project will be carried out for six months," Aries said.

The project, he said, was in accordance with the instruction from the National Police chief who urged all police personnel to take care of their health.

"We need to give obese officers special treatment. We will organise special training like running or other types of exercise for the officers," Aries said.

One of the 50 police officers assembled for obesity inspection was First Adj. Insp. Suharyana, who is 170 centimetres tall and weighs 105 kilograms.

After he was measured he was declared obese by the inspectors. Suharyana said he gained a massive amount of weight because he had not been exercising for seven years.

"I had not been exercising for seven years because of my busy schedule, especially when I worked in the criminal investigation department, where I could work up to 24 hours a day. I gained so much weight back then," he said.