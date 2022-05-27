North Korea bought 10 million Chinese masks before reporting it had Covid-19

North Korea has been importing a large amount of coronavirus-related medical supplies from China since January, including a spike in purchases of ventilators, patient monitors and face masks, despite only admitting its first infection earlier this month.

The isolated nation of some 26 million people only admitted its first case on May 12 after more than two years of cutting itself off from the rest of the world, fuelling concerns over North Korea’s fragile economy and medical system.

Chinese exports of therapeutic respiration equipment to North Korea, which stood at zero in 2021, started to appear in January, with trade valued at US$2,769 (S$3,700)

According to the Chinese customs database, the export value of the therapeutic respiration equipment in April represented a hundredfold increase compared to January, and it mainly comprised of 1,000 non-invasive ventilators – which are usually used to alleviate low blood oxygen levels and shortness of breath among coronavirus patients – valued at US$266,891.

The data also showed an export of 1.4 million face masks to North Korea in January, suggesting Pyongyang has been stocking up on protective equipment at least since earlier this year.

Face mask imports rose to 3.2 million in April, taking the total to 10.68 million in the first four months of the year, valued at US$265,851.

China – for the first time in more than a year – also exported 625 garments made of felt or nonwoven fabric – usually referring to the protective clothing for surgical or medical use – to North Korea in January, with a further 1,500 following in February.

China exported 2,844 thermometres to North Korea in 2021, but the volume soared to 66,000 in January, with the total export volume in the first four months of the year totalling 94,840.

It also exported 1,140kg of reagent test kits – which can be used to test possible virus patients – to North Korea in March, with an additional 60kg in April.

China also exported 1,300 patient monitors to North Korea in April, with its northern neighbour having imported none in 2020 and 2021.

Exports of other medical apparatus to North Korea, such as anaesthesia equipment and blood pressure monitors, have also surged this year.

In Feb, 2,198kg of unidentified vaccines for human use was also recorded as being shipped across the border.

China also exported 3,038kg of disinfectant to North Korea last month, exceeding the total amount of 2,155kg from last year.

China’s total exports to North Korea reached US$98 million in April, the highest level since February 2020.

While the trade volume between China and North Korea had already been dampened by a number of sanctions imposed by the United Nations due to the country’s nuclear weapons programme, trade between the two countries has dropped significantly since Pyongyang sealed off the country in an attempt to restrict the spread of the virus.

In January, however, the two countries resumed cross-border goods train service via the Chinese border city of Dandong after a break of more than a year.

It was again suspended in late April when virus cases were detected in the Chinese city, which is traditionally the gateway of at least 70 per cent of trade between China and North Korea.

North Korea recorded 115,970 new “fever” cases on Wednesday, taking the total since late April to 3.06 million, while no new deaths were reported.

Pyongyang said it had achieved “successes” in stemming the spread of the virus earlier this week, although it is not reporting the confirmed number of people testing positive, instead reporting the number with fever symptoms.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.