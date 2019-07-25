North Korea fired unidentified projectiles from around Wonsan: South Korea military

SEOUL - North Korea fired at least two unidentified projectiles early on Thursday (July 25) from an area near Wonsan, on North Korea's eastern coast, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

The projectiles flew about 430km to the east, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said, but did not elaborate.

The characteristics of their flight, including the range, was similar to North Korea's last missile tests in May, analysts said.

If confirmed, this would be the first missile test reported since US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met at the demilitarised zone (DMZ) between the two Koreas at the end of June.

A Japanese government source told Kyodo News the missiles did not reach Japan’s exclusive economic zone and had no impact on Japan’s national security.

The White House, Pentagon and US State Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

But a senior US administration official said: "We are aware of reports of a short-range projectile launched from North Korea. We have no further comment."

The United States and North Korea vowed to soon hold new rounds of working-level talks, but since then North Korea has sharply criticised upcoming joint military drills by US and South Korean troops.