North Korea fired unidentified projectiles from around Wonsan: South Korea military

A May 2019 file photo shows a missile being launched during a military drill in North Korea.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

SEOUL - North Korea fired at least two unidentified projectiles early on Thursday (July 25) from an area near Wonsan, on North Korea's eastern coast, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

The projectiles flew about 430km to the east, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said, but did not elaborate.

The characteristics of their flight, including the range, was similar to North Korea's last missile tests in May, analysts said.

If confirmed, this would be the first missile test reported since US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met at the demilitarised zone (DMZ) between the two Koreas at the end of June.

A Japanese government source told Kyodo News the missiles did not reach Japan’s exclusive economic zone and had no impact on Japan’s national security.

The White House, Pentagon and US State Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.  

But a senior US administration official said: "We are aware of reports of a short-range projectile launched from North Korea. We have no further comment."

The United States and North Korea vowed to soon hold new rounds of working-level talks, but since then North Korea has sharply criticised upcoming joint military drills by US and South Korean troops.

North Korea's Foreign Ministry said earlier this month Washington's pattern of "unilaterally reneging on its commitments" by holding military exercises with South Korea was leading Pyongyang to reconsider its own commitments to discontinue tests of nuclear weapons and intercontinental ballistic missiles.

"North Korea is clearly upset that the US and South Korea are conducting joint military exercises," said Harry Kazianis of Washington's Centre for the National Interest.

"We should not be shocked by this move and, in fact, we should have seen it coming."

North Korea's last weapons testing was in May, which included both short-range missiles as well as smaller rockets.

At the time, Kim oversaw the first flight of a previously untested weapon - a relatively small, fast missile experts believe will be easier to hide, launch and manoeuvre in flight.

On Tuesday, state news agency KCNA reported Kim inspected a large, newly built submarine, accompanied by missile programme leaders. It potentially signalled continued development of a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) programme.

Denuclearisation talks between North Korea and the United States have stalled after a second summit between Trump and Kim in Vietnam in February broke down.

