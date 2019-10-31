North Korea launches 2 projectiles into sea, Japan and South Korea say

SEOUL - North Korea fired two projectiles, possibly missiles, into the sea between the Korean peninsula and Japan on Thursday (Oct 31), according to the Japanese coast guard and South Korea's military.

The two "unidentified projectiles" were fired Thursday afternoon from South Phyongan Province, in the centre of the country, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

Japan's coast guard said that they appeared to be missiles, and landed outside Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), which extends 200 nautical miles from land.

The afternoon launch timing was a departure from this year's string of tests, which usually took place around dawn.

On Wednesday, South Korea's Yonhap news agency cited an unnamed military source who said that movements of transporter erector launchers (TEL), used to fire missiles, had been detected in North Korea.

The launch on Thursday comes amid stalled nuclear negotiations with the United States and tension between the two Koreas.