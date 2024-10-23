North Korea's Kim Jong-un visits missile bases, slams US nuclear means

SEOUL — North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited strategic missile bases and examined the readiness "for action of strategic deterrence" while calling the US strategic nuclear capabilities as a threat, state media reported on Oct 23.

The US strategic nuclear means pose an "ever-increasing threat" to North Korea's security environment and long-term threats demand Pyongyang's "thorough and strict" counteraction posture of its nuclear forces, he was quoted as saying by KCNA.

Kim also urged the modernisation of the armed forces by giving priority to the strategic missile force in the future, calling it "an important principle of the strategy for building the national defence."

He was accompanied on his visit by Kim Yo-jong, his powerful sister and Kim Jong-sik, the first vice-department director of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, KCNA reported.

KCNA did not say when the visits took place.

