North Sumatra administration loses $156,000 left in unattended car

Rp 1.6 billion (S$156,652) of North Sumatra administration funds have vanished.
PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
Apriadi Gunawan
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

The Medan Police are investigating the case of Rp 1.6 billion (S$156,652) that have gone missing from North Sumatra administration funds.

The money, which was intended to pay for the salaries of the regional administration budget team, was apparently lost on the parking lot of the North Sumatra governor's office on Jl. Diponegoro on Monday afternoon, not long after gubernatorial staff had withdrawn it from the North Sumatra Bank.

North Sumatra administration spokesman Muhammad Ikhsan explained that the two staff members had left the money in a parked car at 1:43 p.m. Ikhsan said the staffers had entered the building to fill in their attendance form while the car was left unattended in the parking lot.

"When they returned to the car at 5 p.m., they saw the money had gone," Ikhsan said, adding that the two immediately filed a report with the Medan Police.

The head of the crime unit of the Medan Police, Sr. Comr. Putu Yudha, said police had interrogated three civil servants in connection with the case. He expressed optimism that the police would swiftly solve the case.

"Be patient, we will solve this case as fast as possible," Putu said on Tuesday.

North Sumatra Governor Edy Rahmayadi said he had yet to receive any information on the matter.

