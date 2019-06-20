North Sumatra couple arrested for killing bank employee

A couple have been arrested over the death of a bank employee in North Sumatra.

Police have arrested a couple, identified only as DP and NN, for allegedly killing a female employee of Mandiri Syariah Bank in Pandan subdistrict, Central Tapanuli, North Sumatra last week.

Central Tapanuli Police chief Adj. Sr. Comr. Sukamat said that after killing Santi Devi Malau, the bank employee, the couple escaped to their family's house in Medan city, where the police later arrested them without resistance on Tuesday.

"They killed the victim because of an economic motive," Sukamat told The Jakarta Post, Wednesday.

He said the husband worked as an Internet cafe attendant and had been fired, while the wife worked as a waitress. After killing the victim, they took her cell phone and bag believed to contain some money.

Santi, who worked in customer service at the bank, was found dead at her dormitory in Lingkungan I, Pandan subdistrict, Pandan district, on Friday. The police's post-mortem examination revealed traces of strangulation on her neck, scratch wounds on her face, and rope marks on her wrists. Her family buried her body on Saturday.

