North Sumatra man electrocuted to death while charging phone

A resident of Durian village, Pantai Labu district, Deli Serdang regency, North Sumatra was found dead after he reportedly died of electrocution while using his mobile phone as it was being charged.

The man, identified as Abdul Haris, was laid to rest on Saturday after his family rejected an autopsy.

His mother, Hamisah Purba, said Abdul was found dead on his bed near his phone that was connected to a power socket.

“I heard him scream and when I went to check on him he was dead,” Hamisah said on Saturday.

Beringin Police chief Adj. Comr. MKL Tobing said the incident took place on Friday. Police suspected that Abdul died from electrocution while using his phone with earphones while it was being charged.

Tobing said police seized the mobile phone and earphones as evidence. However, police declared his death an accident and would not proceed with an investigation.