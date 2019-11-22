North Sumatra may cull all pigs to curb hog cholera virus

The North Sumatra administration will have all the pigs in the province culled unless it is capable of dealing with the hog cholera virus that has killed over 9,000 pigs throughout the province so far.

North Sumatra Governor Edy Rahmayadi said that the total number of pig deaths caused by the virus had increased extremely quickly, from about 6,000 last week to 9,421 this week.

"The team is in the regions currently. If they cannot deal with the virus then all the pigs have to be culled," Edy Rahmayadi said, Tuesday, adding that he had met with Health Minister Terawan Agus Putranto in Jakarta recently to talk about the matter.

Edy said the virus could not spread to humans or other animals - only from pig to pig. To prevent the spread of the disease, the Health Ministry was processing the North Sumatra Health Agency's proposal for vaccines, he said.

"Hopefully the vaccines can be shipped to North Sumatra soon so we can also prevent the spread of the virus," Edy said. He asked farmers not to dump pig carcasses carelessly because doing so had caused restlessness in the community.

He said he would take legal steps against anyone disposing of pig carcasses in an improper place.

Hundreds of pig carcasses were recently found along the banks of the Bederah River and in Lake Siombak in Medan Marelan district, spreading the stench to nearby residential complexes.

Pork sellers have been complaining about a decrease in sales following the outbreak. One of them was Junita Tarigan, 46, who sells pork in Simpang Kuala market Medan. "People are afraid to eat pork thanks to finding [the pig carcasses]," she said.

Ana Ginting, 47, another pork seller told the same story, saying that no one bought her pork even though she had dropped the price.