North Sumatran farmer found dead after being dragged away by crocodile

After a week-long search, the body of a North Sumatran farmer who was dragged by a crocodile into the Simangalam river was discovered partially eaten on Saturday.

The body of Ponidi, 47, a resident of Kualuh Selatan district in Labuhanbatu Utara regency, was found by a crocodile handler and other residents about 1 kilometre from the scene of the attack.

The Labuhanbatu Utara Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) said it had struggled to find Ponidi, who was attacked on July 26 . The agency sought help from a crocodile handler in the search.

“With the help of the handler, we have found the victim, whose body was incomplete, with the chest and head missing,” Sukardi, the agency’s emergency and logistics division head, told reporters on Saturday.

Medan search and rescue (SAR) team spokesman Sariman Sitorus said that when the victim’s body was found at about noon, it was surrounded by several crocodiles.

Sariman said the rescue team had managed to drive the crocodiles away to recover the victim’s body.

Ponidi was attacked as he was getting off his boat after crossing the Parit Cina waterway, which connects to the Simangalam river. Ponidi was dragged away in front of his wife and son.

The family had crossed the waterway on the way to their palm plantation.