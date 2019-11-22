Not a drill: Earthquake empties Thai hospital

Social media users are marvelling at a video taken by a relative of a patient at Ratchaphruek Hospital in Khon Kaen showing staff evacuating more than a hundred patients from the building as it rattled with earthquake tremors on Thursday morning (November 21).

The epicentre of the 6.4-magnitude earthquake 10 kilometres underground in Laos was just 31km from Chaloem Prakiat district in Nan province and its effects could be felt as far away as Bangkok.

Dr Teerawat Srinakarin, the hospital's chief executive, said staff informed him about the tremors at about 7am and he rushed to the facility to assess the situation.

"The vibration lasted about a minute so the staff used our fire evacuation plan to move all patients outside," he said. "By 8am, once we were sure there would be no further vibrations that could lead to serious incidents, we moved everyone back inside. No one was injured."

"We plan to conduct earthquake evacuation drills in case this happens again."