Nothing proven, says Thailand minister, as HIV patient claims cannabis 'cured' her

PHOTO: Pixabay
The Nation/Asia News Network

Public Health Minister Piyasakol Sakolsatayadorn has ordered an investigation into claims that cannabis oil "cured" a bed-ridden HIV patient, who has had the virus for over 20 years.

Piyasakol said yesterday that there has been no scientific study indicating that marijuana can be used to cure HIV, the virus that causes acquired immune deficiency syndrome (Aids).

His remarks came after a media report that a bed-ridden HIV patient in Phetchabun province showed signs of improvement after consuming cannabis oil for three weeks. The patient could speak and move more freely, it said, adding that she no longer needed to rely on others for her daily routine.

The minister said he has instructed his Office of Permanent Secretary and Phetchabun's chief public health official to find facts regarding this matter.

"We are not trying to find any fault. We just want to see if it's true. If it is, then there could be some benefit," Piyasakol said, adding that cannabis was found to help relieve pain caused by certain diseases, but there was no scientific evidence proving it can cure HIV.

In Thailand, he said, all HIV patients get anti-retroviral drugs regardless of the healthy cell count in their immune system. As a result, the number of deaths caused by HIV/Aids is "very low" in the country, he added. Also, he said, civic groups and NGOs working on HIV/Aids actively follow up on the patients.

A senior Thai Red Cross official also said yesterday that, so far, there has been no information that cannabis can cure HIV.

Dr Praphan Phanuphak, director of the Thai Red Cross' Aids Research Centre, said he suspects cannabis oil made the patient in Phetchabun feel better. "But I can confirm that there is nothing better than the anti-retroviral drugs to treat HIV," Praphan said. He also warned HIV patients against ditching the anti-retroviral drugs in favour of herbal alternatives like cannabis.

"You may put yourself under risk. Herbs can be used as supplements, but not the main method of treatment," he warned.

Apiwat Kwangkaew, leader of the Network of HIV/Aids Patients in Thailand, said yesterday that marijuana is not a cure-all, adding that the cannabis oil may have improved the symptoms of the HIV patient in areas that were not directly related to the virus.

He suggested that HIV patients should not ditch anti-retroviral drugs for yet to be proven alternative treatments. "You may risk drug resistance, which could lead to difficulties in treating your illness. Things like this have happened before," he added.

More about

Thailand Aids/HIV Medical marijuana
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Jewel Changi Airport&#039;s massive playground opens June 10 - but be prepared to pay up to $54 for the full experience
Jewel Changi Airport's massive playground opens June 10 - but be prepared to pay up to $54
Over 30 plants removed from Pasir Ris corridor after complaints
Over 30 plants removed from Pasir Ris corridor after complaints
Woman in India decapitated after headphones suspected to have been entangled with lift door
Woman in India decapitated after headphones suspected to have been entangled with lift door
Thomas Ong not involved in alleged misappropriation of charity funds in Cambodia
Thomas Ong not involved in alleged misappropriation of charity funds in Cambodia
Jolin Tsai&#039;s ex Vivian Dawson finds new love
Jolin Tsai's ex Vivian Dawson finds new love
Woman kept $50,000 banked into her account from love scam
Woman kept $50,000 banked into her account from love scam
ciNE65 film competition draws more than 100 entries on meaning of &#039;Singapura&#039;
Local film competition draws more than 100 entries on meaning of 'Singapura'
Mahathir says Malaysia will use Huawei &#039;as much as possible&#039;
Mahathir says Malaysia will use Huawei 'as much as possible'
5 Not Safe For Kids (NSFK) shows to enjoy when the children are away
5 Not Safe For Kids (NSFK) shows to enjoy when the children are away
Mandopop singer JJ Lin caught parking his Ferrari illegally in Taipei
Mandopop singer JJ Lin caught parking his Ferrari illegally in Taipei
Man in Thailand attends daughter&#039;s funeral after 15 years apart
Man in Thailand attends daughter's funeral after 15 years apart
Wing chun devotee challenges Chinese MMA fighter and gets flattened in six seconds
Wing chun devotee challenges Chinese MMA fighter and gets flattened in six seconds

LIFESTYLE

2019 BTO application edition: Step-by-step guide to buying a HDB BTO flat
2019 BTO application edition: Step-by-step guide to buying a HDB BTO flat
10 most instagrammable places in the world, according to travel influencers
10 most instagrammable places in the world, according to travel influencers
What she&#039;s truly thinking: I have big boobs and it&#039;s not as fun as you think
What she's truly thinking: I have big boobs and it's not as fun as you think
3 alternatives to placing your parents in a nursing home
3 alternatives to placing your parents in a nursing home

Home Works

House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover&#039;s dream come true
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover's dream come true
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width
House tour: A botanical, treehouse concept in this four-room HDB home in Ang Mo Kio
House tour: A botanical, treehouse concept in this four-room HDB home in Ang Mo Kio

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Liu Shishi reportedly suffering from postpartum depression
Liu Shishi reportedly suffering from postpartum depression
Grab driver offers disabled passenger discounted rides, warms the hearts of many online
Grab driver offers disabled passenger discounted rides, warms the hearts of many online
Daniel Wu nearly dies after appendix ruptures
Daniel Wu nearly dies after appendix ruptures
Karen Mok&#039;s current concert tour will be her last
Karen Mok's current concert tour will be her last

SERVICES