Nothing proven, says Thailand minister, as HIV patient claims cannabis 'cured' her

Public Health Minister Piyasakol Sakolsatayadorn has ordered an investigation into claims that cannabis oil "cured" a bed-ridden HIV patient, who has had the virus for over 20 years.

Piyasakol said yesterday that there has been no scientific study indicating that marijuana can be used to cure HIV, the virus that causes acquired immune deficiency syndrome (Aids).

His remarks came after a media report that a bed-ridden HIV patient in Phetchabun province showed signs of improvement after consuming cannabis oil for three weeks. The patient could speak and move more freely, it said, adding that she no longer needed to rely on others for her daily routine.

The minister said he has instructed his Office of Permanent Secretary and Phetchabun's chief public health official to find facts regarding this matter.

"We are not trying to find any fault. We just want to see if it's true. If it is, then there could be some benefit," Piyasakol said, adding that cannabis was found to help relieve pain caused by certain diseases, but there was no scientific evidence proving it can cure HIV.