As number of coronavirus infections grow globally, Indonesia claims 0 cases so far

As cases of infection and deaths from the coronavirus originating from the Chinese city of Wuhan hit a new high, Indonesia was still reporting no confirmed cases by Tuesday, although suspected cases continued to be recorded across the archipelago.

At least eight patients across the country - two in Bandung, West Java, one in Sorong, West Papua, one in Sidoarjo, East Java and four in Central Java - were still under observation after being admitted to hospitals for suspected coronavirus infection as of Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Indonesian authorities claimed that so far, at least 12 patients - mostly tourists from China - were clear of the coronavirus after being suspected of getting infected.

One such patient was WDZ, 26, who was admitted to Raden Mattaher Hospital in Jambi on Saturday and had been receiving treatment in the hospital's isolation room as she showed signs of breathing difficulties and a fever. She was in Wuhan - the epicentre of the coronavirus - from Dec 20 to 27, 2019.

Medianto, one of two lung specialists on the case, said that the patient, who was in stable condition as of Monday, was only suffering from a respiratory ailment. He added that her phlegm sample would be sent to the Health Ministry's laboratory.

Raden Mattaher Hospital service deputy director Dewi Lestari said the hospital has prepared an isolation room that could hold up to three patients suspected to have contracted the coronavirus for observation. "We are only treating their clinical conditions," she said.

Health Ministry expert staffer Kuwat Sri Hudoyo confirmed on Tuesday that Jambi province was, therefore, still free of the virus.

"Coronavirus is not our enemy. Our current enemy is information that makes the public anxious," Kuwat said in Jambi city on Tuesday.

The new strain of coronavirus, which attack the person's respiratory system as the virus bears similarities to the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), has killed 107 people in China and infected almost 4,500 people globally to date, according to the Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Sciences and Engineering.

Indonesia's neighbouring countries have reported confirmed coronavirus infection cases: Thailand reported eight, Australia and Singapore reported five each, Malaysia reported four, Vietnam two and Cambodia one, Reuters reported.