Office workers risk developing non-communicable diseases, says Thai health official

Some 15 million office workers risk obesity and jeopardise their health by working more than 40 hours per week and hence could develop non-communicable diseases (NCDs), a top Health Department official warned on Monday.

Health Department deputy director-general Dr Attapol Kaewsamrit was speaking during a seminar imparting training to staff of 12 government clinics and hospitals. The staff are in charge of counselling office workers on how to change their behaviour to avoid deadly NCDs.

The training, with co-operation between the Health Department, the Mental Health Department, Thammasat University's Public Health Department and Srinakharinwiroj University, was held at the Royal City Hotel on Monday morning.

Attapol said some 15 million workers under the Social Security Fund spent at least 40 hours per week at their offices, leading to an accumulation of tension that affected their health.

He said these office workers became obese because they did not exercise and consumed too much sugar.

NCDs include high-blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, artery-related disease, breast cancer and cervical cancer.