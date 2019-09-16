Officer who pointed gun at Hong Kong protesters is featured on China news show

China has given another endorsement to Hong Kong's embattled police force by featuring one officer on its most prestigious prime-time news programme.

Lau Chak-kei, the sergeant filmed pointing a shotgun at protesters who attacked him in July, was interviewed by Chinese state media CCTV for a segment that aired for the first time on Xinwen Lianbo on Saturday evening.

Xinwen Lianbo is arguably the world's most watched news programme, with more than 100 million viewers tuning in for the daily 30-minute bulletin from 7pm, which normally features state leaders' activities and outlines new national policies.

"I hope our country could continue to prosper and be strong, because only afterwards can our Hong Kong people and Chinese people, and people with Chinese blood elsewhere, hold our heads up," CCTV quoted Lau as saying.

Assistant District Commander of Mong Kok Police Station, Lee Chung-kin, also appeared on the programme, and said police could control the unrest in the city.

"We have increasingly high capability to control order and we are confident that we can keep Hong Kong's stability in the future," Lee said.

Lau and Lee made those remarks on Friday during a Mid-Autumn Festival event, in which pro-Beijing groups visited the city's police headquarters and showed their support for police.