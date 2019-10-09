Officials again try to debunk MTR death rumours - with little success

Officials have for the sixth time in nine days attempted to debunk rumours that three people died during a police operation inside a Hong Kong metro station last month.

But protesters who have "mourned" outside Prince Edward MTR station since August 31 remained unconvinced and continued to press for the release of security camera footage.

The rumours claimed three anti-government protesters were killed after officers charged onto a train with batons and pepper spray, before expelling the media from the station on August 31.

On Monday night, dozens of people again gathered outside the station to pay respect to those they believe were killed, with some burning paper offerings.

They congregated despite Tsang Man-ha, the fire service's deputy chief ambulance officer, clarifying the rumours were untrue at a press conference hours earlier.

It was the sixth clarification police, the fire service, the Hospital Authority and the government had given in nine days.