Officials, colleagues rally around stricken Japanese swimmer Ikee

Japan's swimmer Rikako Ikee prepares to compete before the 100m butterfly women final of the Pan Pacific Swimming Championships 2018 in Tokyo, on August 11, 2018.

Many people have offered words of encouragement to teen swimming star Rikako Ikee, in response to her surprise announcement that she has leukaemia. Her coach, fellow swimmers familiar with her usual endurance and others who have struggled with illness share the belief that Ikee will win out over the disease.

On Tuesday, the Japan Swimming Federation (JASF) held a press conference in Tokyo at which JASF officials and the 18-year-old swimmer's coach expressed their wish for her to concentrate first on receiving treatment.

Ikee revealed her illness at 2pm Tuesday through her Twitter account, saying, "I have something to tell you all." The revelation came as a great surprise to many people.

The press conference was attended by such persons as JASF Vice Chairman Koji Ueno, 59, who is in charge of special training, and Ikee's coach, Jiro Miki, 35. They said Ikee had been attending a special training camp in Australia since Jan 18, but that she breathed heavily in late January during a training session that normally would have been easy for her.

"I've never seen her like that," Miki said.

Ikee complained of poor physical health, and on Feb 4, she saw a doctor at a local medical institution. On the morning of Feb 8, she returned home after wrapping up her training two days earlier than scheduled. She was immediately admitted to a hospital, where she was diagnosed with leukaemia.

Ikee's poor condition in Australia was preceded by similar symptoms at a swimming competition that took place five days before her departure for that country. She finished more than four seconds behind her personal record in the women's 100-meter butterfly. "I was surprised at myself," she said.

At Tuesday's press conference, Miki revealed that he and Ikee told each other she would gradually get back on track if her fatigue was relieved.

After being diagnosed with leukaemia, Miki said, Ikee hid her shock and carried on bravely. "I'll treat my illness and do my best, so I can practice with Jiro-san again," Miki quoted Ikee as saying.

Born in Tokyo, Ikee set new Japanese records in 2018 in all four events she participated in during the Japan Swim national championships. She also won six gold medals at the Asian Games that year, becoming the first Japanese swimmer to achieve such a feat. This earned her the Games' MVP award.

Ikee holds a total of 10 Japanese records - five in the individual long-course events and five in relays. She planned to enter Nihon University this spring.

It was Ikee's decision to announce her condition. "She is surprisingly motivated and determined to fight her illness," Miki said. He and Ueno repeatedly said her positive attitude deserves great admiration.

The specific state of Ikee's disease and the method of her treatment were not disclosed at the press conference. Although she will give up on competing in the Japan Swim national championships in April, her participation in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics is expected to be finalised at next spring's national championships.

"[Ikee] intends to recover [from her disease] in time [for the Tokyo Olympics]. I think she is the one to suffer the most. But she appeared determined to accept her situation and seek a complete recovery first and foremost," Miki said.