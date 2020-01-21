Officials shut down Lunar New Year market stalls in Victoria Park over Hong Kong protest displays

A pro-democracy group has been ordered to close its stalls at a government-run Lunar New Year market in Hong Kong after they were deemed political and in breach of their lease.

The League of Social Democrats ran two booths - at a cost of around HK$5,000 (S$867) each - at Victoria Park under new rules imposed this year by the city's administration, which banned politically themed products in an attempt to maintain public order amid the ongoing anti-government protests.

But on Sunday, the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department (FEHD) carried out at least five inspections of the league's stalls, where material had been posted including a timeline display and political cartoons relating to the unrest sparked in June by the now-withdrawn extradition bill.

Warning notices were pinned at the stalls suggesting the league had violated the lease terms at the market, which only allows the selling of flowers and food, while specifically banning dry goods and the publication or promotion of unrelated materials.

The league was ordered to remove protest material by Monday afternoon. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

The department ordered the removal of the material by Monday midnight, "to protect the public interest".

Inspectors returned to the stall at about noon on Monday, saying the league had been given enough time to remove the banners and decorations, but had failed to comply.

The department then decided to terminate the lease agreement immediately.

"Please keep the stall intact and well maintained and return it to the department by 3pm," read a termination notice posted at the stand. "The government reserves the right to recover all expenses, losses incurred."

However, no further action had been taken by the department by Monday evening.

The league argued it did not have a chance to rebut the department's assertions, and asked officials to explain their decision publicly.

Avery Ng Man-yuen, chairman of the league, said the department's decision to close their booths was "ridiculous".