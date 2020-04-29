Okinawa asks Golden Week tourists to stay away over coronavirus concerns

Cancel your trips - that's the plea from the governor of Okinawa to the 60,000 travellers who are expected to arrive in the Japanese prefecture for the upcoming Golden Week national holidays.

In a Twitter message, Governor Denny Tamaki said Okinawa's medical facilities would be unable to cope with a surge in Covid-19 cases imported by tourists.

"I apologise for having to say this, but Okinawa is under a state of emergency," he said, adding that there was "no way we would be able to provide the very best omotenashi" - a Japanese term that means to wholeheartedly look after guests.

"Medical systems in the prefecture, including those on our outlying islands, are also facing a critical situation," Tamaki said. "Please delay your visit until we are once again able to accept visitors."

Okinawa has reported 134 cases and three fatalities to date. Health authorities say there have been no new cases in the prefecture for the past five days.

Japan has more than 13,500 confirmed Covid-19 cases, and has reported 372 deaths.

In an indication of the pandemic's impact, the governor's stance is a contrast from the prefecture's call last October for tourists to go ahead with plans to visit despite the destruction of one of its most famous landmarks, Shuri Castle, in a fire.

Japan's Golden Week starts on Wednesday, but most tourists would be expected to take advantage of consecutive days off that start from Saturday and go until May 6.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on April 16 extended a state of emergency to cover all of Japan, and the authorities have been calling on people to limit their movements and to remain at home as much as possible.

That includes domestic travel, although Okinawa's Tamaki issued his request after learning that airlines still had 60,000 domestic bookings for the prefecture over Golden Week.

And despite tourism being the lifeblood of Japan's southernmost prefecture, local travel companies agree the governor's position is appropriate in the circumstances.

"We want people to come, of course, but this is a very difficult time and I believe that the governor has made the best decision that is open to him," said Hiroyuki Tokuda, president of Naha-based travel firm DMC Okinawa Inc.

"Even if tourists came, there is not a lot for them to do at the moment. A lot of the shops and restaurants have closed down and even some of the hotels are shutting. But the biggest worry among local people is that the hospitals and medical system would simply be overwhelmed if a lot of new cases arrived from the mainland. That's too much of a risk."

Carl Bastian, managing director of travel consultancy Ryukyu World Office, said the outlook for the travel sector was "grim", at least for the next few months.

"As many as 30 hotels that I know of have closed down or are about to close," he said, including the Marriott and Ritz Carlton properties in Okinawa.

"And even those that have stayed open are not accepting tourists, they're open to local residents and emergency and hospital staff."

Bastian said the possibility of bankruptcies for hotels, restaurants, shops and bars previously reliant on the tourist trade was now being "whispered", with "a few" hotels already filing for insolvency.

For the others, he said, it depended on the depth of their parent company's pockets and just when the industry could once again resume operations.

"There are obviously very mixed feelings. Obviously, tourism is the very lifeblood of Okinawa, but we all also realise that if we do not contain this thing very quickly then we will only be prolonging the agony," he said.

"Okinawa's tourism sector knows that we need to take the short-term pain to get back to the longer-term gain. Golden Week is gone; now we have to just hope that the summer will not also be a write-off."

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.