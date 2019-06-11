Okinawa tourism industry left reeling after fire guts Shuri Castle

More than 100 million yen (S$1.24 million) has been raised to restore Japan's Shuri Castle in Okinawa, where a catastrophic blaze on Thursday caused extensive damage and left at least one third - or about 400 - of its artefacts completely destroyed.

The 400 items were being stored in the Unesco heritage site's Seiden, otherwise known as its main hall, which was among six buildings considered beyond repair after the blaze ripped through the hilltop castle overlooking the city of Naha.

Two adjacent buildings that enclosed the courtyard also sustained serious damage and will have to be demolished. In total, six buildings are thought to be beyond saving.

According to the Okinawa Churashima Foundation, the castle was used to store about 1,500 unique and priceless artefacts from across Okinawa prefecture and the Ryukyu Kingdom, as the islands were known before being annexed by Japan in 1879.

The artefacts, many of which were on display to the public, included paintings, scrolls and documents as well as traditionally dyed fabrics, lacquerware and musical instruments.

Officials said that besides the items in the Seiden, others were stored in two archives designed to be fireproof. The intense heat generated by the blaze buckled the doors to the archives, however, and experts have been unable to ascertain whether the contents survived.

Shuri Castle was one of the most prominent tourist sites in Okinawa, attracting 2.8 million people in the year to March. Many in the prefecture's all-important tourism sector are concerned about the impact the fire will have on their businesses.

"I am worried that almost no tourists will come here for some time," Akihiro Otsuji, who runs an ice cream shop close to the castle, told the Mainichi newspaper. "I think all the shops here will face difficulties doing business."

Others were more optimistic, although they pointed out that Okinawa's tourism sector was already in the doldrums due to an ongoing row between Japan and South Korea over history and trade, while the number of visitors from Hong Kong had also declined.

"There's a lot of shock and a lot of grief among Okinawan people," said Carl Bastian, who is based in the prefecture and serves as chairman of the Tourism and Hospitality Committee of the American Chamber of Commerce in Japan.