One Filipino worker killed in knife fight aboard Taiwan fishing vessel

A violent knife fight that broke out aboard a Taiwanese fishing vessel in the Indian Ocean has left one worker dead and one critically injured, Taiwan's coastguard said on Wednesday.

A rescue operation was under way to search for people on board the Wen Peng, a vessel staffed with 21 Filipino and Indonesian workers, who were thrown overboard during the brawl.

"Many of the crew members were forced off the ship, but we don't know how many are in the waters," said the coastguard in a statement.

The fight broke out in the early hours of Wednesday. One Filipino was killed and another critically wounded in the brawl.

The coastguard said a rescue ship would be dispatched but warned it would take 13 days to arrive.

A nearby Taiwanese boat responded to the Wen Peng's distress call and rescued four seamen from the waters 1,500 nautical miles northeast of Mauritius.

Rescuers were prevented from boarding the distressed ship by a worker on Wen Peng wielding a metal bar as a weapon, a government official said.

At least 10 people had been sighted in the water, said a Taiwanese fishing association.

"We believe that the captain and his chief engineer are safe and have locked themselves inside the bridge," said Chai Pao-hsin, manager of the Liu-chiu Fishermen's Association.

The captain and chief engineer were both Taiwanese. Also on board was a Taiwanese government official.

Taiwan has one of the world's biggest tuna fishing fleets in the world but a poor record in its treatment of migrant workers.

According to a report by environmental group Greenpeace in 2016, Taiwan's fishing industry is "out of control" with rampant labour and human rights abuses toward foreign workers.

An estimated 160,000 migrant workers, mostly from Southeast Asian countries of Philippines and Indonesia, work on board Taiwanese fishing vessels.

A Taiwanese fisheries department official said assistance was being sought from other ships in the area, after the nearby "Hong Fu 88" arrived at the scene earlier Wednesday.